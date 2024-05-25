Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $72,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLF

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. 218,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Acushnet Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.