Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading Up 1.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Acasti Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

