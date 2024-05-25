Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.02 and last traded at $147.45. Approximately 690,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,515,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,992,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

