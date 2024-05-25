A2A (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Shares Down 4.3%

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A2A Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

A2A Company Profile

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, biomass, and wind plants; and sells and distributes gas. It also engages in the production and sale of heat produced through district heating networks; waste management activities, including collection and street sweeping, treatment, disposal, and recovery of materials and energy; and the construction and management of integrated waste disposal plants and systems.

