A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

AMRK stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,853.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $2,196,737. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

