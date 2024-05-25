8,160 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 226,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $5,336,779. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.05. 197,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

