7,556 Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $67,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AEHR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 388,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,879. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $336.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

