6,548 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stride by 37.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stride by 7.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stride by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 9.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.91. 405,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

