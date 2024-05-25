5,456 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 647,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,169. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

