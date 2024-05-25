5,206 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WH stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 486,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,887. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

