39,803 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 174,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,373. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $684.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

