3,807,353 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,807,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,489,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 1.60% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.08. 2,016,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,163. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

