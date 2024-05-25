346 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 289.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

