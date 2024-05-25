21,150 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

GILD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 5,969,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.