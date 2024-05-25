20,595 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,832. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

