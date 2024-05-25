19,243 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $223,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 723,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,664. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

