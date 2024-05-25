19,100 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 389,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,763. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Further Reading

