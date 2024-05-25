13,975 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,165,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,989. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

