132,716 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 132,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

Kyndryl stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 1,380,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.