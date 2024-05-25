1,041 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.16. The stock had a trading volume of 368,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $496.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.