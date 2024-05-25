10,217 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.