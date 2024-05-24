Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.