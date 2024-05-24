Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

