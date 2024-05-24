Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

