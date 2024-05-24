Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.18.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

