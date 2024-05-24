ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $257.66 million during the quarter.

ZKH Group Trading Down 1.9 %

ZKH stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ZKH Group has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

