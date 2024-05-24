Zacks Research Weighs in on Amarin Co. plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

AMRN stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amarin by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amarin by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

