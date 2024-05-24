Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2025 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $200.98 on Friday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $263.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.22.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

