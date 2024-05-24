Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,492,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213,652. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of -478.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.