Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $113.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,276 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

