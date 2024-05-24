Zacks Research Comments on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $43.96 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.