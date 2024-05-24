Zacks Research Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 183,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,997. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 4,644,142 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in SITE Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 447,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

