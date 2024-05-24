Zacks Research Comments on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DD opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.