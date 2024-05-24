Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,903,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

