YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of YPF opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.