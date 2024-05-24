Xerox Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.86. 911,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.61. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

