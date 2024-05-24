Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.61.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded down $37.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.46. 9,458,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.88. Workday has a 52-week low of $192.68 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

