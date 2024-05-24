Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

Workday stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.88. Workday has a twelve month low of $191.04 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

