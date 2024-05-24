Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.81.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WIX
Wix.com Stock Performance
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wix.com
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.