WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. 271,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

