WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

