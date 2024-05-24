WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $25.27.
About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.