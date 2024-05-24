Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $252.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

