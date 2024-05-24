Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 36,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

