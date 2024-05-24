Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $9.06.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

