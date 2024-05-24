Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
