Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

