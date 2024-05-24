Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Asset Diversified Income Fund news, Director Nisha Kumar acquired 6,225 shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $90,013.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,463.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

