Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 27,313 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,612,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $104,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after buying an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,260,000 after purchasing an additional 795,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

