Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 113,208 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of National Grid worth $82,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in National Grid by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

