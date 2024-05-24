Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $90.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $90,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average is $131.83. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

