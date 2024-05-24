Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $87.38 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.79% of Allegion worth $87,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.